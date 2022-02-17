RED WING – Brenda Stelter launched Anchor Promotions, Apparel, and Signage in 2004 with a two-fold commitment; to provide quality products with exceptional and unparalleled customer service.
“I’m so committed to customer service that I want you to have this: 651-380-5329. It’s my cell phone number and if there’s a question about your order, I’ll get you an answer as quickly as I can,” Stelter said. “When you receive your order, I want you to be able to say, ‘That’s the best service I’ve ever had’ – because I know if I provide you with top-notch service, you’ll come back and you’ll tell others.”
Stelter uses her previous experience – double bachelor’s degree in business and marketing – to create promotional products, branded apparel, signage, websites and logos for anyone looking to gain some buzz.
“Whether you’re launching a new business or celebrating your company’s 50th anniversary, you need to get noticed,” Stelter said. “Anchor Promotions, Apparel and Signage is the get-you-noticed business.”
Anchor currently offers advertising and branding on pens, magnets, drinkware, totes, patches, billboards, LED signs, banners, decals, awnings, tents, canopies, notepads, posters, buttons, badges, awards, displays and table runners.
“We’ll listen carefully and work closely with you to find just the right products and create the perfect graphic design to reinforce your brand, message and image . . . whatever you need, we'll help you find it, customize it and deliver it where you need it,” she said.
Stelter has worked with many businesses in the area and is a member of the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce, Merchants Bank Board, Lake City Chamber of Commerce, Red Wing’s West End District, Red Wing Downtown Mainstreet and Venture Networkers.
“I love working with and helping my customers so they have success in their businesses,” she said.
The details
Location: 1407 Old W. Main St.
Hours: Open 24 hours
Contact: (651)-385-7777
Website: www.anchorpromotions.com
