Throughout the pandemic, small businesses have faced staffing shortages, increased prices and delayed product development.
With all these challenges, one would think starting a new company during 2020-2022 is out of the question. However, Red Wing has shown that through hard work and local support, entrepreneurs can accomplish anything.
Businesses like Home Plate Grill & the Dugout Lounge, The Market Home + Design and 210 Plum Crazy, opened within the past two years with great success.
The Republican Eagle spoke with the owners of each business to discuss how the pandemic challenged them, what hurdles they faced and what they contributed to their success.
Home Plate Grill & the Dugout Lounge
Donald Travis Foster – a classical and studio clarinetist – opened Home Plate Grill & the Dugout Lounge on June 12, 2021, to elevate the cuisine of a typical sports bar.
As he says, “just because you are watching the Twins does not automatically mean you need to go to the cardiologist after dinner. Bar food doesn’t have to be junk food.”
The extensive menu includes burgers, salads, sandwiches, chicken wings, fries, hummus, cheesecakes, shrimp, pork chops and more.
As the business comes up on its one-year anniversary, Foster said its accomplishments are due to incredible staff members.
How did COVID-19 affect your business opening?
I purchased the building in December 2020. We didn’t actually open to the public until June 2021. The pandemic gave us a chance to remodel, hire the staff, develop our concept, develop our menu, establish business with local and national vendors, apply for all necessary licenses, etc. So, in a strange way, the pandemic actually “helped” us because it bought us time to make sure that when we actually opened, we did so with a fully compliant and “well-oiled machine.”
What challenges did you face before opening?
We really didn’t have any unique challenges due specifically to the pandemic because once we decided on an opening date, most of the strictest pandemic measures had been lifted.
You had a successful opening and first year. What do you contribute to this?
Indeed, we will be celebrating our-one year anniversary in June. And, yes, we have been successful. I am delighted to share that the reason this is so, is because of the fact that we have stuck to our business model.
We wanted to set out to open an elevated sports bar and restaurant that catered to many different taste palates but also recognize the need for a “one-stop-shop” for mingling sports viewing, leisure activities and exceptional food that you can’t really find anywhere else in Red Wing while enjoying these other pastimes.
However, none of this would have been possible, and will never be possible, without a dedicated staff, stellar managers, exceptional chefs and cooks, and frankly, a proprietor who cares not just about the bottom line but genuinely cares about the health and welfare of the employees.
I live in Los Angeles full-time, so the heavy lifting is done by my general manager Kevin Braa, our assistant general manager Erin Maes and our operations manager Dawn Pfeifer.
What has increased in price for your business? How are you handling this?
Virtually every aspect of food and beverage distribution has increased in terms of what it costs us to purchase. There have been shortages of items that were at one point, easily attained [such as name brand liquor and lettuce.] We handle this by getting creative with our menu items. We have never raised prices on existing items. We only ever re-price something when it hits our menu for the first time.
What challenges are you currently facing?
Money is always a challenge. Anyone who runs an independent restaurant in a smaller town who doesn’t admit that is simply telling a falsehood. However, I am truly never “worried” about the money side of things. Staffing size is adequate as of now, but it is no surprise that staff shortages are everywhere, and we are also feeling that.
What are your future plans?
I can’t reveal all of our secrets, but I can tell you that there are some major announcements coming down the pipe. We are looking to beautify and expand our outdoor space. Expansion of our live music, karaoke, trivia and game show nights are also on the horizon.
The details
Location: 227 Bush St., Red Wing
Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday until 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday until midnight and Sunday until 9 p.m.
Phone: 651-327-2749
Website: homeplate-dugout.com
The Market Home + Design
Jodi Caverly opened her store – The Market Home + Design – on Oct. 28, 2020, offering in-home design consultations, custom furniture and delivery.
After 18 months of business, Caverly contributes her success to the continued support of her customers and community.
How did COVID-19 affect your business opening?
The main thing that was affected by the pandemic was that I was not able to bring on some brands or get as much inventory as I had hoped for right away when opening. Many manufacturers were limiting what and who they sold to, and a new account was the last person to receive anything or get any attention. I stayed persistent and eventually was able to open up accounts with all the manufacturers that I wanted to. Nearly a year and a half after opening, I am just in the final stages of opening with one of my favorite brands. Look for a fresh new line of upholstery coming soon.
What challenges did you face before opening?
Just so many unknowns and uncertainties. I made the decision to open The Market Home + Design in the late spring of 2020, right after the pandemic started. At that time, most of the reps I talked to were helpful and hopeful that by the fall, when I would actually be opening the doors to the store, availability and production times would be back on track. As we inched closer to opening the furniture and home decor industry was getting worse and worse as far as availability went. We really have just taken everything day by day since opening. It’s the only way to stay upbeat and positive.
You had a successful opening and first year and a half. What do you contribute to this?
New and old relationships with customers. Absolutely, hands down, the customers. I owe much of the success to them. I have been shown so much support over the last year and half it just amazes me. I’m hopeful that will continue and in return The Market will continue to thrive.
What has increased in price for your business? How are you handling this?
Everything has increased in price. We are receiving price increases and surcharges from all of our manufacturers more often than we like. Unfortunately, we do have to implement the increases within our store on the goods we sell.
What challenges are you currently facing?
We are still being faced with the delay in receiving products, especially the custom items, which is the main focus at The Market. We are starting to see some custom order times improve which gives up hope that we will at some point “get back to normal.”
What are your future plans?
In the future I plan to keep offering quality home furnishings and customer service to our community. We hope to keep growing our interior design business which we all feel is one of the best parts of The Market Home + Design. No major changes are planned, we hope to just keep growing and evolving as needed.
The details
Location: 816 Main St., Red Wing
Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Phone: (651)-327-2870
Website: themarkethomedesign.com
210 Plum Crazy
What do you get when five passionate women decide to start a business during the pandemic? The result is 210 Plum Crazy; a fun, eclectic and enticing store that offers just a bit of everything.
Owners – Amy Hovland, Becca, Jodee Glenna, Suzie Spain and Tami Hicks – originally opened the store under the name 203 Plum Crazy on Oct. 16, 2020, at 203 Plum St. However, after location complications, the store was renamed 210 Plum Crazy and during March 2022, moved to 210 Bush St.
As the owners settle into their new space, they are grateful for the constant support from other local businesses.
How did COVID-19 affect your business opening?
We were very concerned that retail would face a second shutdown and we wouldn’t be able to open our doors or be required to close once we were operational. We were “crazy” enough to forge ahead even though most people were shopping online. Because of the pandemic, in our business plan we needed to be extremely cautious in start-up costs which meant that we hand wrote receipts and used a cash register to total each sale.
What challenges did you face before opening?
Our store and the businesses on either side of us were freshly painted. A weathered awning was also replaced with one that complemented the new paint colors. In addition, we chose a location with lower rent which in the past did not fare well with previous attempts at retail. It fit the budget considering the pandemic and knew that we needed to be diligent in marketing strategies to encourage people to walk to our store which was off the beaten track.
You had a successful opening and first year. What do you contribute to this?
We owe much of our success from the support of other local businesses in those first two years. While we did grow a loyal customer base, much of our tourist traffic was from word-of-mouth from other retail stores. We tremendously value them, our Red Wing partners, and the unwavering support of our community. Without them, there would be no us.
What has increased in price for your business? How are you handling this?
Nearly everything has gone up in price. Cost of goods continue to go up, shipping has nearly doubled, and some vendors add surge fees to offset their increased expenses. While these fees make it very challenging, we do our best to buy in bulk quantities, order when there are promotions and scout the very best prices so we don’t have to pass these costs on to our customers. So often customers tell us “your prices are so reasonable,” and we are doing our very best to keep it that way in this very difficult climate.
What challenges are you currently facing?
For continued growth and success, it was imperative we moved our location. While our first space gave us our start, we were, unfortunately, off the beaten path. We made the move into a highly challenging space that had been disregarded by many others. Just to open the doors required a lot of work and resources – scrubbing years of grease and grime from all surfaces, updating lighting, adding electrical and painting.
Having startup costs for a second location in under two years has been extremely challenging. In addition to our startup expenses, we had been manually writing sales receipts. When we moved our location to Bush Street, we converted to a POS system to deliver a better, more efficient customer experience. While this change was necessary, it was a costly undertaking.
What are your future plans?
Our top priority is to continue to enhance the historical charm and character of Red Wing by revitalizing our space. Exterior paint or additional signage is badly needed after the removal of the gigantic submarine sandwich from the previous tenants of two years ago. Outdated ceiling fans should be replaced with lighting better suited for retail. We also plan on building a website for further visibility. We value the importance of marketing via social and print media. This allows us to grow and become a retail destination for locals and tourists. All types of media can be expensive, and we look forward to increasing our marketing budget.
The details
Location: 210 Bush St., Red Wing
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Email: 203plumcrazy@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/210-Plum-Crazy-109804397518216/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.