#10: Crestview Court, Goodhue
- Price: $373,800
- Date Sold: Nov. 4
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,376
- Acres: 0.41
- Year built: 2006
#9: Skunk Hollow Way, Cannon Falls
- Price: $390,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 15
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,116
- Acres: 5
- Year built: 1973
#8: 72nd Avenue Way, Cannon Falls
- Price: $390,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 30
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,915
- Acres: 2.75
- Year built: 1970
#7: County Road 25 Boulevard, Cannon Falls
- Price: $395,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 4
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,166
- Acres: 7.23
- Year built: 1934
#6: Limestone Road, Cannon Falls
- Price: $415,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 11
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,285
- Acres: 0.85
- Year built: 2017
#5: Pine Ridge Boulevard, Red Wing
- Price: $425,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 2
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 2,880
- Year built: 2021
#4: Hay Creek Trail, Red Wing
- Price: $450,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 12
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,688
- Acres: 0.66
- Year built: 1972
#3: Sunset Trail, Cannon Falls
- Price: $605,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 18
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,842
- Acres: 19.2
- Year built: 1913
#2: Sweet Briar Lane, Red Wing
- Price: $885,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 5
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,900
- Acres: 25.53
- Year built: 2015
#1: County Road 24 Boulevard, Cannon Falls
- Price: $980,000
- Date Sold: Nov. 30
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,030
- Acres: 35
- Year built: 2003
