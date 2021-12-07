Goodhue County most expensive homes sold in November
Photo from Zillow

#10: Crestview Court, Goodhue 

#10 Crestview Court
  • Price: $373,800
  • Date Sold: Nov. 4
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,376
  • Acres: 0.41
  • Year built: 2006

#9: Skunk Hollow Way, Cannon Falls 

#9 Skunk Hollow Way.png
  • Price: $390,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 15
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,116
  • Acres: 5
  • Year built: 1973

#8: 72nd Avenue Way, Cannon Falls

#8 72nd Avenue Way.png
  • Price: $390,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 30
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,915
  • Acres: 2.75
  • Year built: 1970

#7: County Road 25 Boulevard, Cannon Falls 

#7 County Road 25 Blvd.png
  • Price: $395,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 4
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: two 
  • Square feet: 2,166
  • Acres: 7.23
  • Year built: 1934

#6: Limestone Road, Cannon Falls

#6 Limestone Rd.png
  • Price: $415,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 11
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,285
  • Acres: 0.85
  • Year built: 2017

#5: Pine Ridge Boulevard, Red Wing 

#5 Pine Ridge Blvd.png
  • Price: $425,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 2
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 2,880
  • Year built: 2021

#4: Hay Creek Trail, Red Wing 

#4 Hay Creek Trail.png
  • Price: $450,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 12
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,688
  • Acres: 0.66
  • Year built: 1972

#3: Sunset Trail, Cannon Falls 

#3 Sunset Trail.png
  • Price: $605,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 18
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 1,842
  • Acres: 19.2
  • Year built: 1913

#2: Sweet Briar Lane, Red Wing

#2 Sweet Briar Lane .png
  • Price: $885,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 5
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,900
  • Acres: 25.53
  • Year built: 2015

#1: County Road 24 Boulevard, Cannon Falls

#1 County Road 24 Blvd.png
  • Price: $980,000
  • Date Sold: Nov. 30
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,030
  • Acres: 35
  • Year built: 2003 

