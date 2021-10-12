WalletHub, a personal finance website, announced earlier this week that Minnesota is the nation’s fourth most energy efficient state overall.
To understand the financial impact of doing more with less energy, WalletHub compared the auto and home energy efficiency of 48 states -- Alaska and Hawaii were excluded due to data limitations.
Minnesota was found to be second in home energy, 22nd in vehicle fuel and 26th in transportation efficiency with an overall score of fourth in the United States.
Utah came in first and South Carolina was found to be the least efficient state with a score of 48 in home energy and 39 in fuel energy.
For more information, visit WalletHub’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.