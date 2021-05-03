Inspired by the enthusiasm of Minnesota Farmers Union members, the Minnesota Cooks team has rolled out a new tool for the local foods community.
Minnesota Foodshed is a new website for “matchmaking” between farmers and wholesale buyers who are members of MFU. Farmers can find buyers for their locally grown goods, while buyers -- including restaurants, bakeries, distilleries and brewers, and more -- can increase local representation on their menus.
Minnesota Cooks is best known for an annual program at the State Fair, highlighting recipe demonstrations from restaurants and stories from the farmers they work with, and the annual calendar featuring these same recipes and farm-restaurant stories. This new venture gives the organization an even more active role in building those relationships.
“At Farmers Union, we know that family farmers need fair prices to keep doing what they love,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “One of the best ways to do that is by buying directly from family farms.
“Since its beginnings in 2003, Minnesota Cooks has celebrated restaurants around the state who work closely with farmers through its State Fair program and recipe calendar. I’m happy to share this new resource that can bring together even more mutually beneficial partnerships.”
“The idea for Minnesota Foodshed came from all the inquiries the Minnesota Cooks team has received throughout the years from both farmers and buyers seeking connections,” said Minnesota Cooks program manager Claudine Arndt. “It might be helpful to think of it as a hybrid between a dating site and Craigslist -- a place for farmers and wholesale buyers to browse profiles and develop long term connections as well as a place to submit real-time posts about products one is seeking to sell or buy in the short term.”
To help familiarize Minnesotans with Foodshed, MFU is offering two public virtual mini-tours at noon May 10 and 5 p.m. May 12. Register at mnfoodshedtour.eventbrite.com.
To participate in Minnesota Foodshed, farmers and buyers can go to minnesotafoodshed.org.
About Minnesota Cooks
Minnesota Cooks is the local foods education and outreach program of MFU. It is presented with support from Minnesota Grown, Farmers Union Agency, and Farmers Union Industries. For more information, visitwww.minnesotacooks.org, email mncooks@mfu.org.
About Minnesota Farmers Union
Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. MFU is a nonprofit membership-based organization. Membership is open to everyone. Learn at www.mfu.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.