Minnesota’s economic forecast is mixed. Therefore the state should focus on productivity to drive gross domestic product growth due to slowing job growth.
That is according to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which recently released its private-sector project called Minnesota: 2030. The project outlines Minnesota’s status in the national and global economy as well as details a 10-year economic outlook, the state’s strengths and provides recommendations to improve the economic performance for the next decade.
“Now it's important to acknowledge that economic projections are not economic destiny,” Tom Forsythe, CEO of CCO Communications, said. “We can shape and improve our economic future by building an even stronger framework for growth. Like any strategic plan, we look to build on our strengths, we seek to build on our core capabilities, and we also notice issues, risks, weaknesses and limiters that can restrict our growth if not addressed.”
10-year look
By 2022, Minnesota is projected to exceed pre-pandemic gross domestic product levels and reach full employment by 2023.
Although uncertainty remains, Minnesota: 2030 states that the GDP is expected to recover in 2022. Unemployment is also predicted to fall to 3.1% in 2022, before slightly rising.
The slow labor force and population growth combined with a falling labor force participation, however, will continue to hurt job growth throughout the next decade.
Minnesota’s core working population -- those aged 15 to 64 -- will grow just 0.1% annually through 2030, the report states.
By 2022, most industries will return to peak employment.
“The economy is strong, highly developed and performing reasonably well,” Forsythe said. “In fact, Minnesota has the fifth most structurally diverse economy in the nation.”
Growth opportunities exist, he added, across industries, including fast growing tech fields, advanced manufacturing and medical innovation
“Venture capital raised last year set a record and diversity has been driving growth. In fact, populations of color grew 32 times faster than the non-white,” he said. “And virtually all of Minnesota's future net population is expected to come from populations of color in the next decade.”
In response to the 10-year forecast, Minnesota: 2030 has offered more than 50 recommendations and strategies to help grow the state’s economic future. Below are the highlights.
Recommendations
Build on strengths
Focus on key growth areas, including technology and health care, to further develop Minnesota’s diverse economic strengths.
Leverage Minnesotans
Equip Minnesotans with the skills to excel in an ever changing economic environment. This will beat slowing labor force projections.
Strengthen communities
Strengthen core assets, including housing, child care and connectivity to help communities thrive.
Key strategies
Exceed labor force projections. Grow talent by better training, retaining and attracting key workers and key demographics.
Give workers skills to succeed. Ensure workers and entrepreneurs can adapt to rapid changes in technologies and industries, leaving no one on the sidelines.
Win growth investments. Secure and retain a greater share of business expansions from existing firms and rising stars.
Make inclusion a strength. Leverage and scale diversity and inclusion efforts statewide. Offer a clearinghouse of resources, along with direct assistance to help employers diversify their workforce.
Compete in the tech economy. Strengthen Minnesota’s capacity for tech growth by increasing the availability of tech talent and shining a brighter spotlight on Minnesota’s tech strengths.
Build on the health care and medical sector. Sustain and grow this strength of Minnesota’s economy by building and supporting our medical technology and health care delivery sectors.
Connect Minnesota businesses to the world. Leverage state strengths to increase trade nationally and globally. Promote specialized supply chain strengths.
