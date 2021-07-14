Minnesota gas prices have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,112 stations in Wisconsin.
Gas prices in Minnesota are 13.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Badger State gas prices are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
