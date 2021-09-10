For Angie Whelan, crafting and researching essential oils isn’t just part of her job, it’s her passion. She said she loves creating products that are sustainable and natural to help her clients experience the wonder of fresh skincare.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Whelan about her business -- YB Urban? -- what she does in her free time and more.
How/when did you become interested in this type of work?
I have been using and studying essential oils both formally and informally for over 20 years. I love sharing information about the healing power of plants and nature with my clients. I thrive as a maker, love science and art, and this is a perfect blending of all those things.
What do you like to do with your free time?
On my days off I spend time on our farm, interacting with our animals, tending the garden, hanging out with my family and neighbors, fly fishing on the Rush River, sewing and volunteering in the community.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I love the research, I learn something new everyday that I can share through our products and services. I am also happiest when I am making something. Seeing something go from a pile of individual parts to a completely different finished product is so exciting and fulfilling. I love looking at what I make and saying "I did that,” it makes me really proud.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
There is so much more that goes into our artisan crafted personal care products than meets the eye. Years of research, finding the best ingredients and suppliers to honor our values of sustainability and supporting other family-owned businesses. When we say "small batches made fresh" we mean it.
Most people assume I'm a lot younger than I am, so I know it makes a huge difference in my skin's appearance to have fresh, natural ingredients in skincare that doesn't sit in a warehouse or on a store shelf collecting dust for years.
