Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing is making the grade in patient safety.
The hospital was one of six Mayo Clinic sites that scored high marks for safety, earning an "A" from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national nonprofit organization run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits.
"This recognition is a strong nod to our staff and multidisciplinary teams, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of patients throughout their medical journeys," Dr. Andrew Limper said in a news release Thursday, April 29, 2-21. He is Mayo Clinic's interim chief value officer.
"Our COVID-19 precautions are especially important as we protect patients and staff during the pandemic."
Other Mayo Clinic hospitals earning an "A" grade were:
Arizona
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Florida
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Minnesota
- Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester
Wisconsin
- Eau Claire
- La Crosse
Leapfrog Group updates its grading twice per year. The score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with 12 self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score. A panel of safety experts developed these measures.
Mayo facilities that received a "B" grade are Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in Austin, and Mankato, Minnesota.
