RED WING -- Matt Fanslow, lead diagnostic technician and manager at Riverside Automotive, received AAPEX’s Technician of the Year award for his 27 years of industry experience, training and commitment.
“It's very surreal,” Fanslow said. “I can't express enough how flattering it is simply to know someone took the time to fill out the application to nominate me. That by itself is so very humbling and touching. Winning, I don't know that it has really sunk in, to be honest. My initial reaction when they called me was to apologize to them that they must have had so few applicants.”
Fanslow started working at Riverside on Jan. 2, 2012, and invests 80 hours a year in different training programs.
He is currently a ASE master certified technician and L1 automotive advanced engine performance specialist.
“I love solving puzzles,” Fanslow said. “I love technology and I really want to find out the root cause of an issue. Every day is different. One day I have a bunch of vehicles with warning lamps illuminated, the next day I'm taking apart a module to perform a circuit board level repair, the next day I may have a couple of ADAS camera calibrations/aimings to do.”
Recently, Fanslow started his own podcast titled “Diagnosing the Aftermarket A to Z” to shed light on issues that affect the repair of modern automobiles and personal struggles.
“I talk about anything and everything that could be related to or involve or be involved in the lives of anyone in the automotive repair profession,” Fanslow said. “Nothing is off-limits. I'll have guests, or go solo, and discuss topics involving vehicles directly, or shop management, or personal issues that can affect any of us.”
Fanslow said he is excited for the future of his podcast and grateful for the positive community response.
