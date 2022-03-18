Starting this month, Red Wing Ignite is hosting programs funded in large part by a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant.
In November, DEED announced that Red Wing Ignite received a $352,154 grant.
Stacy Nimmo, executive director of Red Wing Ignite, said the funding will be used “to support startup growth and success of our area entrepreneurs and small business owners through delivery of high quality and low cost or free business development and technical assistance services.”
These funds will be available through June 2023. Currently, Red Wing Ignite has 44 events and workshops scheduled for this year.
Upcoming events and programs
Ideation workshop
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, the ideation workshop is for anyone who is interested in potentially starting a business but doesn’t know where to start and anyone who may be interested in changing an existing business.
Rose Vieland and Molly Pyle with the Center on Rural Innovation will present. The event is free and lunch will be provided.
Nimmo said the workshop “is wonderful for someone who is maybe going through a career transition and wondering what to do next. It would be great for students, great for someone nearing retirement or currently in retirement, or just really anybody who wants to explore the thought.”
Startup Sprint
Red Wing Ignite says of the three-day sprint, “Participants will begin the event by presenting their startup ideas or innovations for a problem they’re looking to solve. With support from Red Wing Ignite’s mentors, teams will be assigned to top ideas. They will work together over the following two days to develop a final pitch for RWI’s extended network.”
The event is $25 per person with scholarships available. Meals, snacks and beverages are included.
Paid internships
Currently in development is an internship program. Nimmo said the program “will pair interns, college students, with startups and small businesses in our area.” These paid internships will allow local small businesses and startups to bring on an intern for 120 hours. Interns will receive $15 an hour.
There are openings for 48 interns. Currently Red Wing Ignite is working with colleges in southeastern Minnesota to find a large pool of students to fill the internships. “We have started to slowly get the word out,” Said Nimmo. “We're not quite at the place of launching, but a small business owner who is interested can contact us.”
