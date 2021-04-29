Some people might cry "Unbelievable" as pandemic again prompts festival and fair cancellations. Undeterred, Ellsworth will hold the 2021 Cheese Curd unFestival.
The Cheese Curd Festival committee is planning an enhanced drive-thru event that will be COVID-friendly and safe for volunteers, guests and the community, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.
"We're determined to make this event the most fun anyone has ever had waiting in line!"
The event will be Saturday, June 26, 2021.
The big reveal
Each year there is a signature flavor. For 2021, deep-fried dill pickle cheese curds will make a debut.
Plus, the original and exclusive cinnamon sugar curds will be available. This is the only time of year and only place to find them.
In 2020, motorists pulled up in two lanes outside Ellsworth Creamery, choosing between three deep-fried varieties and two fresh curd flavors. Organizers started with 1,000 pounds of curds but those didn't last long. All told, the eight-hour event sold 2,912 pounds.
"Almost daily we see another major regional event canceled or postponed for 2021. We feel fortunate that we have successfully adapted our winning formula for these unprecedented times," the news release Thursday read.
