LAKE CITY -- Kelly’s Lake House opened Aug. 20 and is the second location of Kelly’s Tap House Bar and Grill in Red Wing. The owners, Rick and Kelly Anderson, said the new community has been welcoming and supportive.
“We’re very happy to be in Lake City and right on the lake,” Rick said.
In the beginning, the Andersons weren’t in the market to buy another restaurant, but the previous owner of the new location asked them if they wanted to see the space.
“Once we saw the place, we fell in love with the view,” Rick said.
To fit their needs, the Andersons decided to renovate the building and they used Minnesota Rustic as remodelers.
“We moved the bar back to its original location, so we can view the lake while at the bar,” Rick said. “The old bar was a boat bar, which we redeveloped to a boat island with a big screen projector that live streams the lake. That has been a big hit.”
A new dock was added with outdoor patio seating and the Andersons have plans of a larger expansion in the future.
“It has been a lot of work, but we love the updates,” Rick said.
Since opening Aug. 20, Rick said a lot of people have been out to try their menu and taste their 30 on-draught beers.
The menu currently has craft burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, BBQ, broasted chicken, homemade flatbreads and more.
The Andersons plan on expanding their menu once they are fully staffed.
