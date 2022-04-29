RED WING – After 44 years in business, owner Sue Ryan sold Indigo Salon on Jan. 3 to longtime employee Andy Nelson. A rebrand is in process, but Nelson assures that the changes will benefit customers.
“It was time to sell,” Ryan said. “I am ready for retirement, and Andy is the best person for Indigo Salon. I have worked with him for many years and have watched him grow. I think he will do just great as the owner.”
Nelson started working at Indigo almost 13 years ago after earning his hairstyling license from the Aveda Institute. Now as the owner, Nelson is looking to freshen up the salon’s brand and equipment.
“We created a new logo, and I’m in the process of updating our website,” he said. “A remodel is in the future, with the addition of more stations and facial services. I’m also looking to hire more staff. Everything I am changing is to add services for customers. We are customers first here.”
The newest staff addition will be Nelson’s husband, Steven Durhman, who is a licensed
hairdresser. He will work part-time starting May 5 to help around the salon.
Nelson urges anyone interested in becoming a client or seeing future changes to check their Facebook page.
“As the remodel takes place, I will update customers on social media,” Nelson said.
