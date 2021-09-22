So, what can people do to keep Palmer amaranth from becoming a major crop pest?
Learn how to identify Palmer amaranth. Early detection is key. It can be challenging to tell Palmer apart from other pigweeds, but it is possible to become familiar with the different species. Visit the MDA’s Palmer webpage or the U of M’s webpage to learn about the species. Being able to identify Palmer early on will make management moving forward much easier.
Scout fields regularly throughout the growing season. As Palmer grows, it becomes much easier to identify.
If you think Palmer is present, contact the MDA through the newly improved Arrest the Pest reporting tool -- www.mda.state.mn.us/plants-insects/arrest-pest.
