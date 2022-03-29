RED WING – More housing options are needed to increase the number of skilled workers in the area. That is what members of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s team and local leaders concluded Monday at MSC Southeast while discussing workforce development.
“Large businesses are trying to hire skilled workers from out of state and nearby, but those workers aren’t able to take the job because they can’t find housing,” Burke Murphy, workforce lead of Red Wing Ignite, said. “This is a huge setback for the area’s growth.”
According to the Goodhue County Housing Study of 2020, between now and 2030, Red Wing will see a demand for 712 more dwellings – 473 purchasable and 239 rental units. However, there are currently 56 homes for sale and six rentals on Realtor.com, many of which are listed as pending or contingent.
The city has a high housing need with low actual availability. Because of this, smaller businesses are having hiring issues, leading to staffing shortages.
“We're experiencing workforce shortages right now,” Klobuchar said in a video that kicked off the Monday meeting. “There are more than 205,000 job vacancies across Minnesota, which is record high over the past few decades. In the 2021 State of Manufacturing report, nine out of 10 manufacturers said it was difficult for them to find workers with the right skills and experience. Those are everything from major robotic manufacturers to major tourism industries and hotels.”
Locally, the St.James Hotel currently has 16 job openings, Red Wing Shoe Company has 35 and 549 other employment opportunities can be found on Indeed, according to their websites.
Community members strongly believe building more homes could help with employee shortages and ultimately grow a better Red Wing.
“We need to create more housing [somehow],” Murphy said.
Current workforce
To bypass dwelling needs and ultimately increase experienced workers, MSC Southeast tends to focus on training current residents in new skills.
The college offers customized training and continuing education programs for businesses to boost certain aspects of their operations without having to hire new personnel.
“We're working with two employers right now to help elevate their leadership.” Katie Hardyman Morem, director of business relations, said. “Their supervisors are great welders, but they're not necessarily great supervisors or managers. So we're going to have them do 12 sessions of multifaceted programming, to elevate them to become better leaders, all of that non-credit and which is that and that's exactly what they want. It's more affordable.”
There are more than 30 training courses currently offered throughout MSC Southeast’s campuses with some in health care, business enrichment, trades and driver safety.
“It’s great to hear about these programs,” Rommel Lee, outreach director for Klobuchar, said Monday morning.
Hardyman encourages all Red Wing businesses interested in worker training to contact her department at 877-853-8324.
