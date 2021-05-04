This year will be the 20th anniversary of the Holiday Stroll in Red Wing. While the event occurs after Thanksgiving, Red Wing Downtown Main Street and community members are beginning to plan for the beloved stroll now.
Today, Tuesday May 4, Downtown Main Street is hosting a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. to share plans for the event and volunteer opportunities. The nonprofit added on Facebook, "we'd like you to start thinking about what special activities and/or promotions you can contribute as a business or organization. We'll share a new approach to promoting all of it."
To register for the event and receive a Zoom meeting invitation, visit Red Wing Downtown Main Street's website.
