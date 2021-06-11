The Goodhue County dairy farmers, the Goodhue County American Dairy Association, and 1250 KCUE Radio will showcase dairy farming and products at the annual Breakfast on the Farm, which will be a drive-through experience Friday, June 25.
Breakfast on the Farm’s purpose is to share with the public how the dairy industry works and contributes to the local economy and way of life. The event gives visitors a first-hand look at where dairy products come from, and how dairy farmers care for their cows and land.
This year’s breakfast will be hosted by the Lexvold Dairy in rural Goodhue.
Brent and Wendy Lexvold milk approximately 400 cows, raise young stock, and farm 420 acres of corn and hay to provide feed for their cattle. Started almost 60 years ago by Lyle and Loretta Lexvold, the farm has a third generation actively part of the dairy operation.
Guests will be able to drive through the family’s operation, seeing the facilities and how the family and their employees work to produce milk used in dairy products. Visitors will see the milking parlor in action, calf and cow housing facilities, and some of the farming equipment used.
Each area will be staffed by volunteers who will explain milking practices, farm safety, cow care, and answer other questions in regards to modern farming.
There will also be opportunities to interact with local FFA members, various volunteers from agricultural agencies, the Goodhue County Dairy Princesses, and agricultural-related business professionals.
The 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Brenna Connelly, will be on hand as the good-will ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy industry.
While a slightly different event than previous years, Breakfast on the Farm still will give visitors an opportunity to name a calf, receive dairy goody bags, play farm bingo, and take pictures with the princesses. Dairy treats will be served.
The drive-through experience will run 7-11 a.m. KCUE will produce its morning broadcast live on the farm sharing information and talking with the many contributors to the dairy industry.
