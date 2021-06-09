Goodhue County will start the first phase of reopening their buildings June 28 at 8 a.m. with high priority facilities open to the public for face-to-face services.
Reopening services include:
Public services:
Permits
Passports
Marriage applications
Vital records
Record research
Property taxation and records
Access to real estate document research
Cash property tax payments
Candidate filing
Health and human services
Social services
Economic assistance
Income maintenance
Child support
WIC
Immunizations
Family home visiting
Waiver services
Court services
Probation
A news release states, “Citizens are encouraged to utilize appointments. In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of the public are encouraged to reschedule appointments or to come back at a later date if they have been identified as a close COVID 19 contact and/or are experiencing any symptoms. Unvaccinated members of the public are encouraged to wear masks when entering the county buildings.”
During this phase, most Goodhue County employees will return to in-person work. All staff will be required to screen themselves daily for COVID-19, maintain social distancing and wear masks when distancing is not possible, according to the news release.
Modifications have been made to Goodhue County facilities to promote public safety, including barriers at counters and new waiting room layouts.
For more information, visit the Goodhue County Preparedness Plan.
