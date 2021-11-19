RED WING -- What do you get when five passionate women decide to start a business during the pandemic? The result is 203 Plum Crazy, a fun, eclectic and enticing store that offers just a bit of everything.
“We were crazy enough to open . . . [but] we had a hunch that a wide variety of products would appeal to a broad customer base, even during a pandemic,” co-owner Becca Spain said.
203 Plum Crazy opened on Oct. 16, 2020, after the owners -- Amy Hovland, Becca, Jodee Glenna, Suzie Spain and Tami Hicks -- combined their creative energy.
“There was immediate interest from the community when we opened, with many comments about how Red Wing had been missing an offering like ours and the support of our neighboring local businesses has been absolutely incredible,” Becca said.
Each owner had previous experience in retail, fashion or home décor and used that to curate the wide range of products they sell.
“We canvassed Red Wing shops to ensure we were not duplicating merchandise already available in town and then sourced products that people may need or enjoy during the pandemic,” Becca said.
They currently offer apparel, home décor, accessories, games, books, candles, beauty products, handcrafted jewelry, gourmet food, coffee and more.
As the store’s second year of business starts, the Plum Crazy team hopes to continue to meet the needs of their customers in a fun and affordable way.
Meet the owners
Amy Hovland
I was born and raised in Red Wing, but now live in the Twin Cities with my husband and teenage children. I am a full-time real estate agent, so 203 Plum Crazy is my fun little side hustle. When I’m not working, you will find me at our lake home relaxing with family and friends.
Since there are five of us, I am only committed to working one day per week, but I do spend countless other hours hunting for treasures, re-working my space and designing the window displays. I specialize in home decor and refurbished furniture. Interior design and staging is one of my biggest passions.
My favorite part about being in Red Wing and co-owning 203 Plum Crazy is the wonderful local support. I just love when people from my past, that I haven’t seen in many years, walk into the store. Both locals and tourists really seem to love our store. We see their smiles and hear their laughter, so we must be doing something right.
Becca Spain
Besides working at the store I enjoy being active in the community. I’m a member of the Red Wing Rotary and the Lake City Lions. I love spending time with family and friends, watching football on Sundays and being on the water.
My specialty at the store is Minnesota and Red Wing apparel and décor. Along with pop culture and entertaining merchandise.
After graduating from high school in Lake City, I attended college in California and then later worked in the jewelry industry in the Twin Cities.
I love being a part of a small town community, by getting to know the people and the other local businesses. Chatting with customers is so rewarding, I love to hear where they are from, what brings them in and to learn more about them.
Suzie is my mother-in-law.
Jodee Glenna
I enjoy reading, a good board game, an afternoon baking cookies, trying new dinner recipes with my husband and spending time with family.
[At the store] I bring in affordable fashion apparel and accessories, as well as puzzles, greeting cards, candles, vintage kitchenalia, gourmet soup and bread mixes.
I have an MBA from Bethel University with several years of marketing and finance experience at a Fortune 500 company and lots of retail experience prior to that.
I love the opportunity to be creative whether it’s sourcing new merchandise or creating fun window and in-store displays. I truly enjoy getting to know our customers, and keep their likes and dislikes, as well as special requests, in mind when I’m buying products.
Suzie Spain
I am an outgoing person who loves people. I am energized by people's contact, and I have to be busy.
As one of the owners of 203 Plum Crazy, I have my own area in the store which I keep filled with a variety of products. I also work the check-out desk on a regular basis (which is true for all of us). We all share the upkeep of the store and work on any special event.
I have renovated, owned and operated two bed and breakfasts in two different towns nearly 20 years apart. I worked in long term care for 25 years, the last 15 as the administrator of an assisted living facility, while also working with my corporate office handling the interior design in any new or renovated facilities.
I have worked in retail several times in my lifetime.
What I like best about my job at 203 Plum Crazy is the wonderful stream of customers who shop our store and the support of the community. We would not be as successful if it weren't for so many other stores sending customers our way. We are incredibly grateful for that.
Tami Hicks
Some 30 years ago, I fell in love with the town of Red Wing. My family and I were frequent visitors with day trips and weekend adventures staying at the St. James Hotel. I couldn’t be happier to have 203 Plum Crazy in this cozy town where so many family memories were made.
How did I end up in retail? Eight years ago, I was making some big career changes. After spending 15 years in the corporate world, and many more growing a family start-up business that went from local to worldwide, I wanted to explore my creative side which started in high school. Thus, I began designing and creating jewelry.
My company, Well-Traveled Jewelry began at my dining room table, grew to a desk, then a studio. With seven retail stores where I was a consignor and 15 art events per year, I found my renewed gift of designing and creating.
All this led to meeting my amazing partners and collectively coming together to open 203 Plum Crazy. With this new venture, I was able to expand into home décor and repurposing a future where I can still use my creativity and love of design.
