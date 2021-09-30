SeaWorld and acupuncture; two seemingly unconnected words that best describe the career history of Dr. Brittney Amdahl, owner of Red Wing Acupuncture & Wellness.
“I am originally from the Chicago suburbs. I moved to Long Beach, California for a few years during college then returned to Chicago where I attained a Bachelor’s of Science in biology from Loyola University,” Dr. Amdahl said.
After graduation, she spent her time bartending, traveling and volunteering before accepting a trainer position at SeaWorld in San Diego.
“I fell in love with San Diego and decided to stay and study Traditional Chinese Medicine there,” Dr. Amdahl said.
Going from working with sea animals to medicine was a big change, but Dr. Amdahl was excited to study something she had found interesting since childhood.
“My brother was deaf when he was born,” Dr. Amdahl said. “When he was about one and a half years old, a homeopath cured him. I was 11. It blew my mind. From that point forward, my family sought natural healing strategies over allopathic ones. Also, I’ve always been terrified of needles. I believe that facing fear is the best way to overcome it. I love getting acupuncture and it works.”
After obtaining a master’s degree, Dr. Amdahl opened an acupuncture business in San Diego in 2013. However, as life progressed, she later moved to Red Wing with her husband, son and dog.
Deciding to relocate her alternative healing business as well, Dr. Amdahl opened Red Wing Acupuncture & Wellness in 2017.
“I just love helping people and I love talking to people,” Dr. Amdahl said. “I have also had many life experiences, good, bad and in-between, so I feel that I can relate to most people.”
In 2021, Dr. Amdahl moved her company to its new location at 217 Plum St. for a larger space to see more patients.
“I can see a patient every 30 minutes now versus every hour and . . . when people return for their follow-up treatment [they] tell me how much better they feel,” Dr. Amdahl said.
She currently offers acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, and dietary and lifestyle advice.
Sea creatures may no longer be in Dr. Amdahl’s career, but she said she loves what she does and is looking forward to offering Chinese herbal medicine in 2022.
