WELCH -- The internationally beloved band Foreigner was scheduled to play at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in March 2020. The Foreigner show was the first of many that were canceled and postponed by Treasure Island in 2020 and 2021.

Now, 16 months later, Foreigner will be the first group to appear as COVID restrictions are lifted. Showtime is 7 p.m. July 2.

Aaron Seehusen is the public relations manager for the resort and casino. He expects that about 4,000 people will attend the socially distanced outdoor show.

“When we built the amphitheater in 2016, we certainly weren’t planning for a year-and-a-half shutdown. A lot of planning and hard work went into this show season, which, to be honest, was full of uncertainty. We didn’t quite know if there would be shows this year, but we had to plan that there would be,” he said.

Currently there are four outdoor shows scheduled for 2021, but Seehusen noted that there is a good possibility that a couple more concerts/events will be added to the calendar.

Members of Foreigner are also excited to be back to performing for live audiences.

Michael Bluestein has been the Foreigner keyboardist for 13 years.

“We just feel that everyone’s ready to rock again and get back to shows,” he said.

The Welch concert will be one of the first live performances of 2021 for the group. Foreigner returned to live concerts in May with four shows in Florida.

Get to know Michael Bluestein Michael Bluestein told the Republican Eagle about how he joined Foreigner:

Like almost everyone else, Foreigner went digital during the pandemic. Bluestein reflected, “That was really fun, you know, getting to the point where … we can provide people with some pretty good quality audio and video right on Facebook Live or YouTube or Twitch or whatever.” Bluestein added that while the group is transitioning back to live concerts, he doubts that virtual events will be abandoned completely.

“I think we are going to continue doing them, you know, I enjoy it. Even in normal times we have a lot of fans that are in South America, that are in Europe. … The beauty about going live, you know virtually from studios, is anyone can tune in and then it's there after, once the show's completed it's archived and it's up there and people can still access it.”

Aside from getting back on the road, 2021 is a big year for Foreigner because it is the 40th anniversary of the Foreigner 4 album.

“That was a really big one of course with Juke Box Hero, Urgent, Waiting for a Girl Like You,” Bluestein explained.

Tickets are still available for the Foreigner show. Tickets range from $27 to $89. Them Pesky Kids will get the night going from Treasure Island’s secondary stage. The Only will open for Foreigner.

For tickets, more information about Foreigner and upcoming shows, visit ticasino.com.