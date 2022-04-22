Downtown Main Street and the Red Wing Port Authority are seeking to support the efforts of local community groups, businesses and organizations with financial and logistical resources to provide annual events in our downtown area and West End District.
Grant requests are now being accepted for the Red Wing First Time Events Grant Program.
Applicants may apply for up to $3,000 in matching funds to plan, market and execute an event that is held in the downtown or the West End District. Events must take place between July 2022 and July 2023.
What does the grant program offer?
- A minimum of three grants will be awarded.
- A 100% cash match is required for the grants. Up to 50% of funds to qualify for the matching funds can be in-kind donations (for example, materials & labor).
- The program offers expertise and guidance from Downtown Main Street and their Economic Development Partners. Partners include the Red Wing Port Authority, Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau. Guidance includes a step-by-step handbook as well as assistance with submitting the necessary paperwork to the City of Red Wing.
- General event insurance from Downtown Main Street. Events with alcohol will be required to purchase the additional rider as needed. This additional expense is the responsibility of the applicant.
Who is eligible to apply for the grant?
Any organized committee that has an interest and desire to commit time, energy and work to bringing an event to Downtown Red Wing or the West End District. The group can be composed of members of multiple businesses and/or organizations. Groups from outside the community are eligible to apply but local groups will take priority.
Grant application and awarding schedule
- Applications must be submitted 30 days prior to the Red Wing Port Authority’s next board meeting which occurs on the first Tuesday of each month.
- The Economic Development Partners will each evaluate and score the applications.
- Grantees will be informed if more information is needed, if the application will be forwarded to the Port Authority for approval, or if the grant has been denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.