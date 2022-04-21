Fable’s Kitchen and Bar faced staffing issues when its doors opened in December 2021, but by treating employees right, a core crew formed to maintain quality service for customers.
“This industry has always had high turnover of employees, but it seems harder after COVID,” owner and chef Joe Washburn said. “The truth is we never really overcame staff shortages. We have an amazing core of people that have been here from day one and have stepped up to help Fable’s become a staple in the community.”
Washburn is the only proprietor as of April because previous co-owner Keith Hammerschmidt decided the business wasn’t for him. The pair split amicably, and Washburn said Hammerschmidt will always be a part of Fable’s.
In the early days, Fable’s was open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but a lack of customers left the restaurant empty.
“We basically just paid out labor with no revenue, and we decided to scale back hours because frankly Red Wing didn’t know we were here yet. Staffing issues caused some of the problem, but the help we did have was amazing.”
Overtime, local residents started to hear about Fable’s and business steadily picked up.
“Business has been great for a while now,” Washburn said. “Our staff helped get our name out in the community, and customers started to come.”
Now that revenue has increased, Washburn was recently able to expand hours, off-site catering, private parties and brunch.
“Staff has been a huge help in a lot of the business aspects that people don’t think about like just getting customers,” he said. “I love our workers, and I have been told they love working here.”
Six to seven employees have been working at Fable’s since opening and others don’t have plans to leave anytime soon.
Washburn attributes staff loyalty to how he treats them, making sure they are always taken care of.
“We make sure that they get the request off that they need no matter what. We're only open four days a week for a reason, and that's so that everybody can live a decent life,” Washburn said. “Our employees are awesome. They respect our vision and our mission, and the community loves all of our servers.”
As Washburn looks toward the future of Fable’s, he believes that it’s bright because of his employees and their hard work.
“I wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” Washburn said.
