The Ellsworth business community gathered on Monday, Feb. 21, for the annual Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards.
This year’s theme was “under the big top.” The Chamber posted on social media, “Top hats, animal acts and a magnificent dessert dash were the perfect backdrop for the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ as we gathered in-person to celebrate another year of accomplishments for our chamber of commerce initiatives and recognize several members of our business community!”
‘Best of awards’
Community members were able to vote for their favorite businesses in eight categories. The winners are:
SS Ranch for best new business.
Broz Bar and Grill for best restaurant/bar/tavern.
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery for best tourism/destination.
Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service for best health and wellness.
Reuvers Nursery for best professional home service.
Designs by Jill for best professional service.
St. Francis Parish for best non-profit organization.
Wild Arrows Boutique for best customer service.
Large, small and community leader awards
The Journal newspaper won for small business of the year.
Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services won for large business of the year. The Chamber said of the company, “It’s been a long time coming, but SwiftCurrent Connect high-speed broadband is on the way to our community thanks to our Large Business of the Year award recipient, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services. The cooperative’s overarching goal is to help its members ‘Live Better.’”
The Community Leader Award was presented to Tony Birkel.
Birkel was asked to serve as the capital campaign chair for the project of raising nearly $2 million for the new library. The Chamber said of Birkel, “To gauge community buy-in, the Village of Ellsworth required a minimum of $350,000 in funds to be in hand before securing the Village’s portion of funding. This phase of the campaign had a goal of completion by March 31, 2021. … While grant writing and fundraising events were taking place, Tony, with assistance from Jack Hines, made phone calls and scheduled face-to-face meetings with community businesses and families to make big asks. While the goal was not met by the March 31 deadline, it was achieved just a week later.”
