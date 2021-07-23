ELLSWORTH -- There’s plenty happening in Ellsworth that will lead to more growth. That was the message coming out of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce member meeting Thursday, July 22.
A panel of community leaders reported on current projects, including tourism, broadband, a new library building and city branding.
Here is what you need to know from the “State of the Community” discussion:
Tourism
Joe Folsom, executive director of the Pierce County Economic Development Corporation, announced that the city has been awarded a $22,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
The grant is going toward a project called “Exploring Backroads of Pierce County” and a part of the funds will be used to create a website specifically for county tourism.
Broadband
A new option for broadband is coming to Ellsworth through SwiftCurrent Connect, which is a telecommunications subsidiary of Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services.
The cooperative service’s mission is to deliver high speed fiber internet service to rural residents in PPCS' service territory. Installation of fiber lines will start with construction phase 1 in September 2021.
The offered internet speeds go up to 1 GB for both uploading and downloading.
New library building
Tiffany Meyer, Ellsworth Public Library director, explained the library’s move to the old BMO Bank after a building remodel.
The new space is four times bigger and will include a large selection of books, coffee area, meeting room, multiple study rooms, makers space and more.
The library has raised over $730,000 and is receiving $500,000 from the Village Board.
Construction is expected to be finished in February 2022.
City branding
Rebecca Beissel, Village Board president, announced that they are working on creating a new website for the city as part of a branding project.
The Village Board also wants to recreate the Ellsworth city and light pole signs to have a more cohesive brand.
