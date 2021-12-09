Everyone knows and loves Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery’s cheese curds. Produced in an abundance of tantalizing flavors, the to-go snack is not only delicious but world famous.
Recently, the Wisconsin makers decided to take their product up a notch, so they created the all new Cheddar Curd Crunchers.
As the creamery says, “You love the squeak, now love the crunch.”
Crunchers are made by freeze drying cheese curds and don’t require refrigeration.
“Unlike traditional crackers and chips, crunchers are high in calcium and protein, contain no added sugars, are low carb, contain zero trans fats, and are gluten-free. A tasty and savory snack for your low-carb, sugar-free, and keto lifestyle,” according to ECC.
Cheddar Curd Crunchers are now available at ECC’s retail stores and on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.