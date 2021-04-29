Organizers intend that the Ellsworth Cheese Curd unFestival will:
1) Build off the success of last year’s drive-thru event and add elements to engage guests and further endear their hearts to their favorite food and music festival.
2) Grow attendance of past and new attendees and an appetite for next year’s full-fledged event, the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival.
3) Offer event sponsors more visibility and exposure.
4) Generate the revenue needed to support volunteers, nonprofits and maintain the chamber’s strong financial outlook.
