CARE Clinic – nonprofit organization – bridges the gap in health care by providing free and affordable services to the Red Wing community and surrounding areas. Their motto: Affordable care. We CARE.
“Oftentimes the healthcare system can be difficult to navigate because of a lack of coordination between medical, mental health and dental care providers, so our model of offering all of these services streamlines the process for patients,” Julie Malyon, clinical director, said.
The clinic officially opened in 2010 after a year of planning and development by a group of medical health professionals, administrators and volunteers.
“They were motivated to open a free clinic because of the realization that many of their patients could not consistently afford the care they needed,” Malyon said. “Since opening, CARE Clinic’s services have expanded from medical care and prescription assistance to include dental and mental health care, optical services, MNsure Navigation services, Spanish psychotherapy and COVID-19 relief services.”
CARE is run by a board of directors that have different relationships to the healthcare system, including dentists, nurses, insurance agents and social workers.
“We strive to fill any care gaps and address specific issues that many of our community members face, such as difficulty finding dental practices that accept public insurance. … By improving the lives of our patients, our community as a whole becomes more vibrant as people who may have been marginalized by their inability to access appropriate health care or other resources for a variety of reasons, such as income level, insurance, and language barriers, can engage more in the community,” Malyon said.
As clinic directors look toward the future, they hope to increase the number of total patients helped and start a dialogue about opening a community center in Lake City.
