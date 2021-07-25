Purina associate retires after 42 years
HAGER CITY – The Nestlé Purina PetCare manufacturing facility marked the retirement of Lynn Hanson, a 42-year veteran of the team, in June.
He began his career in earnest after graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1979 but spent the previous summer as “summer help,” working alongside his father, Jim, who also enjoyed a long career with Purina. Hanson’s tenure also overlapped with his son, Erik, who spent three years working in Hager City’s quality assurance laboratory.
Hanson spent the last 20-plus years in the role of dryer operator.
“It’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to an associate like Lynn that has such great experience and a team-first attitude but we congratulate him on a fine career and hope he enjoys retirement,” said Justin Wilkinson, Purina factory manager.
Purina established its manufacturing operation in Hager City in 1969 and today proudly employs 70-plus local associates.
WESTconsin celebrates new Ellsworth office
ELLSWORTH -- WESTconsin Credit Union opened its new office location in Ellsworth on June 9. The public is invited to participate in activities July 26-31 that will include an 11 a.m. July 27 ribbon-cutting.
The WESTconsin Ellsworth office is located at 385 W. Main St.. For more information, visit westconsincu.org.
National award goes to PPCS intern
William Tuchtenhagen, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services’ business intern, won the $10,000 Glenn English National Cooperative Leadership Scholarship through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
To be eligible, applicants must have attended the NRECA Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., at least once. Tuchtenhagen attended twice, once in the summer of 2018 and then as a junior chaperone in the summer of 2019.
At PPCS he said he especially feels like he is working for something greater than himself.
“Being part of a co-op community means there is somebody who cares about you and is looking out for your wellbeing,” he said.
Red Wing Chamber golf event
Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its golf tournament and fundraiser Aug. 26, 2021 at Mississippi National Golf Links.
For information, call 651-388-4719 or email laura@redwingchamber.com.
