Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce meeting
At the October meeting, consultant and trainer Cyndi Wentland will share why it's smart for businesses to invest in developing the workforce they have. She'll share why an employee up-leveling strategy is crucial for businesses. Wentland will also offer some easy-to-implement growth and development strategies and tips on how to lead a learning organization.
The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 in Zion Covenant Church’s community room, 210 N Beulah St. Admission is free, lunch is $12. For more information, visit ellsworthchamber.com.
Tour Neufeldt Industrial
Neufeldt Industrial provides manufacturing, fabrication, installation and design solutions to businesses throughout the United States. They also developed the unique Gripper truss hook system that has radically changed truss installation. They have grown from a small portable welding shop into a 30,000 square foot facility where they can do welding, metal forming, machining, plasma cutting, milling, plate bending or any other kind of fabrication.
The tour will be from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. This is a free event but registration is required. To register, call 651-388-4719 or email frontdesk@redwingchamber.com.
Women Inspiring Women event
Women Inspiring Women events are designed to connect professional women through community activities. The next event is a group Oula workout at the Hastings YMCA followed by a recovery drink at Spiral Brewery. Oula merges high-intensity cardio with easy-to-follow choreography, mindfulness practices, and a culture of inclusivity — all to an energetic pop soundtrack. Every Oula class empowers participants to challenge their bodies and process their emotions through music, movement, and, most importantly, a community connection.
The class begins at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Hastings YMCA. the class will then move to Spiral Brewery, 111 2nd St. E. The event is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non members. For more information and to RSVP, visit hastingsmn.org.
