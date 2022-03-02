A trio of local organizations has become the go-to hub for adult education.
Minnesota State College Southeast, Hiawatha Valley Adult Education and Workforce Development Inc. work together to help individuals find education programs and employment opportunities. As a bonus, they are now all housed in the same building: MSC Southeast’s Red Wing campus.
Katie Hardyman is the business relations manager with MSC Southeast. She said, “Our collaboration opportunities are vast now. They always have been but especially now that we're under the same roof.”
Wanda Jensen with Workforce Development Inc. reflected, “It makes sense for ABE (Adult Basic Education) and WDI to be partners because we're gonna all bring something different to it. We're not stepping on each other's toes. We're all bringing something with the ultimate goal that someone gets training that maybe hadn't thought about before.”
The three organizations provide different services that work together to help adult students succeed:
Hiawatha Valley Adult Education: This organization works with adult students to provide them with “educational opportunities to acquire and improve their literacy skills necessary to become self-sufficient and to participate effectively as productive workers, family members, and citizens.” If an individual needs to grow skills or earn a GED before entering college classes, Hiawatha Valley Adult Education is where they go.
Workforce Development Inc.: The nonprofit’s website explains that it “assists thousands of individuals each year with career planning, skills and job training and many other free services.”
One example of the three organizations working together is the accelerated welding program.
Participants of the program receive 40 hours of welding instruction, OSHA 10 safety training and essential soft skills.
When the program is completed, students can work with the three organizations to find a job in welding, enter MSC Southeast’s nine-month welding program, or explore other career paths.
For individuals who qualify, this program is free. All of the equipment is provided for them and they receive a new pair of Red Wing Shoe steel toe boots. The only requirement is students wear jeans with no rips. But, Hardyman noted that if students don’t have adequate pants, the program will find used pants that work for the student.
Ultimately, the goal is to provide individuals with the tools that they need to succeed.
