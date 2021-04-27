Gas prices held fairly steady in the past week, averaging $2.73 in Minnesota and $2.74 per gallon in Wisconsin as of Monday, April 26, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Wisconsin are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.53 per gallon higher than a year ago. That compares to a nominal price drop in Minnesota, which gas prices fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week. That penny difference is reflected in the average prices.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wisconsin is priced at $2.53 while the most expensive is $2.99, a difference of 46 cents per gallon. The cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.42 while the most expensive is $2.92, a difference of 50 cents.
The national average price of gasoline rose 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week; the national average today was $2.87. That average is up 2 cents from a month ago and $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.
