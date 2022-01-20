RED WING – The Anderson Center received a $13,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to assist its deaf artists residency program.
“[We are] proud to support arts projects like this one from the Anderson Center that help support the community’s creative economy,” Ann Eilers, NEA acting chair, said in a news release. “With the . . . residency, the Anderson Center is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”
The program – founded in 2014 – is the only residency opportunity in the world devoted to deaf creative individuals.
“It gives artists and writers a chance to develop their craft, but it also gives them a chance to walk the historic campus, look out from the 100-foot water tower, and sign conversations and moments with other artists who understand each other in a tacit way,” program coordinator Cynthia Weitzel said.
All artists within the program can communicate through American Sign Language, giving them access to easily exchange ideas.
Since its creation, the residency has supported 23 visual artists, writers and scholars.
“We are continually looking at other ways to build toward that larger vision of increased networks and support structures for deaf artists and people, who are often marginalized and misunderstood in the broader culture,” AC Executive Director Stephanie Rogers said.
In June, five new artists will participate in the program and be supported by the grant.
