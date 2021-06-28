WELCH -- Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the largest employer in Goodhue County, but it faces the same struggle that small businesses are going through: a shortage of employees.
Aaron Seehusen is the public relations manager for Treasure Island. He reflected, “It's like most companies, we're trying to staff up and get ready for summer events, you know, the return of entertainment.”
The casino has hosted hiring events over the past months to fill positions that were laid off or unfilled during the pandemic. Open positions range from event staff to waiters to security.
The goal is to reopen the venue’s numerous amenities. Seehusen added that reopening the Lagoon waterpark is a priority because it is one of the most popular amenities.
“But we're having a really hard time finding people to staff, and specifically looking for lifeguards,” Seehusen said. “For whatever reason, there seems to be a lifeguard shortage.”
National issue
The Harvard Business Review published a piece in June that looked at a common occurrence throughout the country: a higher unemployment rate and a labor shortage, which is impacting Treasure Island, along with numerous other local businesses.
The Harvard Business Review explains, “as of late April 2021, there were over 9 million open jobs in the U.S., a record high. Recent reports show employers across the country are scrambling for ways to fill their open requisitions. While it might sound contradictory, the U.S. is experiencing higher unemployment numbers and a labor shortage.”
The publication noted that one reason some companies are unable to find employees is that they “are heavily relying on conventional approaches when making their labor market predictions, which reduces the effectiveness of their hiring solutions.”
Personal approach
Seehusen agrees.
“I think there's just so much competition out there to hire people. And I think that's why you've seen some of the incentives that you've seen companies do,” he said, whether it be a hire on bonus or maybe raising their minimum wage.
“You've seen a number of different strategies by companies just to get people in their doors,” he said. “ So I think again it's probably a little bit more of ... if you're looking for a job, you have a lot of leverage right now you have a lot of options.”
Treasure Island has been working on new ways to find employees. For example, instead of relying on potential staff to come through the casino doors, Treasure Island went to the people through virtual hiring events targeting specific areas. In the virtual hiring sessions individuals could talk with managers from their living room.
Seehusen also explained that Treasure Island hires people who do not have skills required for positions and will train them. This includes lifeguards.
Treasure Island Resort & Casino has two upcoming in-person hiring fairs. The events will be held in Paradise Cove, which is located by the Treasure Island Marina:
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11
