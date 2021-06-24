Kid’s Paint Out
Kids and their family are invited to participate in the Plein Air festivities with an outdoor painting event. Red Wing Arts staff will be hosting the event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26 at the Depot Gallery. For more information, visit the Red Wing Arts website.
‘Coming Out Together’
The Anderson Center will host a free outdoor book reading, reception and discussion for “Coming Out Together, the ‘How We Did It’ Guidebook” by Christina M. Cavitt and Geni Cavitt. The event will be 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 25, near the north studios on the Tower View campus. “Coming Out Together” is the story of the Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gay (PFLAG) chapter in Red Wing. For more information, visit andersoncenter.org.
Deaf artist residency presentation and discussion
From 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, the Anderson Center will host the center’s Deaf Artists Residency Program capstone presentation and discussion in the Tower View Barn. Five artists spent June in Red Wing living in a community, sharing ideas, conversing in ASL and working on individual projects. During this free event each artist will present their creative practice, reflect on their residency experience and then participate in a Q&A session.
For more information, visit andersoncenter.org.
Cheese Curd unFestival
Get Wisconsin’s famous cheese curds without having to leave the car during the “unfestival.” From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, cheese curds will be available to go at the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.
Three options will be available: classic deep fried, cinnamon sugar dessert curds and dill pickle. While festival goers wait for their cheese, socially distanced events will be ongoing to keep everyone entertained.
For more information, visit ellsworthchamber.com.
