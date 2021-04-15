Lake City, Minn. apartment on Lake Pepin, for sale
As the name suggests, the housing market is usually filled with houses. But for some, apartments and townhomes are the ideal place to put down roots.

An open floor plan in Kenyon 

This second-story apartment is perfect for entertaining with an open concept, a covered deck and a large backyard. The apartment also comes with a designated garage stall. 

Bedrooms: two

Bathrooms: one 

Square feet: 1,236

Asking price: $119,900

Kenyon, Minn. apartment for sale

A condo with a view

Lake Pepin is the focal point of almost every room in this Lake City condo. The living room and master suite open to a private balcony facing the lake. The condo comes with a high-end kitchen, a wine refrigerator and a steam shower. Building residents share an exercise room, library, gathering room and grilling deck. 

Bedrooms: one

Bathrooms: two

Square feet: 1,470

Asking price: $293,900

Lake City, Minn. condo for sale

A convenient studio 

Located on the corner of Bush and Main streets, this studio is at the heart of downtown Red Wing. The apartment is filled with charm as it was built in 1860. The focal point of the space is a beautiful bay window that looks out at the historic St. James Hotel. 

Bedrooms: n/a

Bathrooms: one 

Square feet: 487

Asking price: $98,000

Red Wing, Minn. Condo for sale

Home without the hassle 

This well-kept townhouse offers an open floor plan with a patio outside of the dining room, upper level laundry, a loft area and an attached two car garage.

Bedrooms: two 

Bathrooms: two 

Square feet: 1,344

Asking price: $179,000

Red Wing, Minn. townhouse for sale

