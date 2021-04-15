As the name suggests, the housing market is usually filled with houses. But for some, apartments and townhomes are the ideal place to put down roots.
An open floor plan in Kenyon
This second-story apartment is perfect for entertaining with an open concept, a covered deck and a large backyard. The apartment also comes with a designated garage stall.
Bedrooms: two
Bathrooms: one
Square feet: 1,236
Asking price: $119,900
A condo with a view
Lake Pepin is the focal point of almost every room in this Lake City condo. The living room and master suite open to a private balcony facing the lake. The condo comes with a high-end kitchen, a wine refrigerator and a steam shower. Building residents share an exercise room, library, gathering room and grilling deck.
Bedrooms: one
Bathrooms: two
Square feet: 1,470
Asking price: $293,900
A convenient studio
Located on the corner of Bush and Main streets, this studio is at the heart of downtown Red Wing. The apartment is filled with charm as it was built in 1860. The focal point of the space is a beautiful bay window that looks out at the historic St. James Hotel.
Bedrooms: n/a
Bathrooms: one
Square feet: 487
Asking price: $98,000
Home without the hassle
This well-kept townhouse offers an open floor plan with a patio outside of the dining room, upper level laundry, a loft area and an attached two car garage.
Bedrooms: two
Bathrooms: two
Square feet: 1,344
Asking price: $179,000
