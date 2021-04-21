Patty Brown, the former director of the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and Sara Blair, the administrator of Sauer Health Care in Winona were named the 2021 Business Women of the Year. The announcement came during the annual Women's Leadership event, which was held via Zoom Wednesday morning.
More about the event and the two winners will be in the weekend edition of the Republican Eagle.
