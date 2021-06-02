Baseball
Elmwood/Plum City at Mondovi,4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Ellsworth vs. St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing and PIZM at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona **Section 1AA tournament**
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing at Section 4A individual tournament
Girls’ golf
Red Wing and Lake City at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona **Section 1AA tournament**
Softball
Elmwood/Plum City at Mondovi, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Red Wing at Rochester Mayo quad, 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery quad, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.