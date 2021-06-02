Sports RTSA

Baseball

Elmwood/Plum City at Mondovi,4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Ellsworth vs. St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Red Wing and PIZM at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona **Section 1AA tournament**

Boys’ tennis

Red Wing at Section 4A individual tournament

Girls’ golf

Red Wing and Lake City at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona **Section 1AA tournament**

Softball

Elmwood/Plum City at Mondovi, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Red Wing at Rochester Mayo quad, 4 p.m.

Ellsworth at Amery quad, 4 p.m.

