Hamline University, about 1860

Hamline University, about 1860.

 Image provided by Frederick Johnson

Every community has unique and notable events that should be remembered but, sadly, get lost over time. Frederick Johnson, a local author and historian, is working to preserve Red Wing’s history story by story. 

In partnership with the Goodhue County Historical Society, Johnson is presenting a six-part series titled, “Red Wing and Its Place in Minnesota History: Untold Stories."

Fred Johnson

Fred Johnson has written and published dozens of books and articles about local history. Now he is presenting a six-part series at the Goodhue County History Center. 

The Goodhue County Historical Society hosts a monthly “history break,” a meeting from noon–1 p.m. on a Wednesday that focuses on a historical event or topic. From January through June, the history breaks will be dedicated to Johnson’s work. 

Johnson’s inspiration for this series came while researching other projects. Johnson has written 12 books, including “Goodhue County, Minnesota: A Narrative History,” which was published in 2000. Johnson explained that while researching, he came across dozens of stories that he wanted to dig into. But, he noted, “when you're writing a general history, if you give more than a page – like in the Goodhue County history – to someone, it's really a big deal… the perspective gets off if you detour into a long biography, or even a brief biography, for that matter.”

1829 document from Fort Snelling

This 1829 document from Fort Snelling Indian Agent Lawrence Taliaferro shows U.S. recognition of Wah Coo Tah as the new leader of the Red Wing band of Mdewakanton. 

Johnson is now writing magazine-length articles about many of the events and people that he came across while writing broader history pieces. The history break series focuses on six of these topics:

History buffs, don’t worry, June’s presentation is not the end of Johnson’s detailed look at local people and events. Johnson shared with the Republican Eagle that he has already written about 16 articles with this focus.

Hamline students shortly before the Civil War began

A group of Hamline students photographed shortly before the Civil War began. 

“What I'm intending on doing is eventually assembling a book, possibly two, because it appears that I certainly have enough content for them,” Johnson said. 

History break events can be attended in person at the history center or virtually via Zoom. For links for the virtual meetings, visit the historical society’s website.

