25 Years-1996
The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board voted to proceed with plans to acquire property through condemnation. A judge would decide if the school had a need for the property, which would be used for athletic fields and if the property could be condemned because the owner doesn’t want to sell it. “My recommendation would be to start the procedure” Harris Haugen said, adding that the owner does want to sell, and this could change his mind.
Kenyon and Wanamingo Lions Club members are joining hands to help provide a safe environment for all the little ghosts and goblins. They will be sponsoring parties at both the K-W Elementary School and High School buildings for all district youngsters.
50 Years-1971
City engineers were at work Tuesday planning Pioneer Road, the east-west arterial which, when completed, will connect Highway 58 and Twin Bluff Road. Construction on the road began late last week, and grading is to be completed by next spring.
The Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission had postponed final action on the proposed site for a new vocational-technical school building until Friday. The planners will meet at the proposed site — Cletus Hallquist’s Hi-Park addition — with representatives of the school board to inspect the area. Recommendation and comments from the commission might figure in future City Council-school board actions such as rezoning or issuing a special use permit for construction.
100 Years – 1921
The board of public works, with the sanction of the board of fire commissioners is gathering up the leaves along the boulevard and burning them up immediately instead of having them gathered up by men and teams and hauled to the dump on the levee front. Four men are in charge of the work. The crew uses every care and precaution in the handling of the bonfires and there is apparently no danger of flames destroying property.
Local members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are to assist in financing of a $2,500,000 memorial building to be constructed in Chicago to honor more than a thousand Elks who gave their lives to their country during the world war. The memorial building planned by the Elks is the first great memorial projects undertaken by any fraternal order.
