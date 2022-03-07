25 Years: 1997
The Zumbrota Covered Bridge has returned to its home across the Zumbro River. The bridge needed a new floor and a new roof. The structure will move from being a museum piece sitting in a pasture to part of an action bike trial that will be a lot of activity and a lot of use. A 17-foot-long board from the bridge will be given to the Minnesota Historical Society and another given to the University of Minnesota.
Boomer, the son of Major, who was the first police dog used in Goodhue County, was quite a hit at the Zumbrota Busy Bees 4-H Club meeting on Feb. 17. The German shepherd showed off his skills in tracking, criminal apprehension and drug detection. Boomer and handler Mike Burkel have been busy visiting schools and 4-H groups to acquaint kids with the canine unit. Their visits have been successful in Goodhue County.
1972: 50 years
Promises by the Army Corps of Engineers at Blooming Thursday have done little to reduce the apprehensions of some local people on a proposed 12-foot river channel. A corps spokesman said it will aim to get away from the traditional “we versus them” atmosphere of its dealing with the public during hearings on the channel scheduled this spring, but the local doubts persist. Many residents fear rising river levels may destroy vegetation on backwater islands and the strain of increased barge traffic.
Cannon Falls residents along Highway 19 are apparently and unwittingly to blame for the present controversy over the widening of the highway. The Cannon Falls mayor said the Minnesota State Highway Department wants to widen the highway along four blocks because of a request the city council made five years ago for curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Residents weren’t aware of the highway at the time or that they would be encouraging an increase of truck traffic. Residents do not want to lose their front lawns and ask for the highway to be rerouted. The feasibility of rerouting the highway is questionable but possible.
1922: 100 Years
The Wacouta passenger station must be maintained by the Milwaukee railroad, according to a decision filed on Monday by the Railroad and Warehouse Commission. The ruling was received through the mail this morning by attorney August Andresen, who represented the farmers of Wacouta township that protested the railroad company. The commission ruled that there is a public demand for the maintenance of this station and given the traffic and population and that custodian service is necessary.
February this year proved to be an extremely cold month as compared with the weather for the same month during the two previous years. Records show that the mercury hit the sub-zero mark on 13 days in February this year while two years ago temperatures only reached the zero mark three times in February.
