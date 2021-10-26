25 years
Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School board joyfully broke ground signaling the start of construction on a new middle school/high school building to be located west of the elementary school in Kenyon. The groundbreaking event culminates many years of planning, lots of hard work and two failed referendums before the present plan passed in May.
Mayor Rick Dyrdahl and the Kenyon City Council have proclaimed Oct. 26 “Make a Difference Day” in Kenyon. This is the sixth year of observance of this special day. The main focus of this year's event will be to supplement the community food shelf. Kenyon Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders will canvass the city on Saturday morning to pick up food bags that were distributed to residents.
50 years
Red Wing aldermen discovered Tuesday that they will have to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to allow the Twin Cities developer Neal Perlich to build a mobile home park in the city. The city’s zoning ordinance specifically excludes “house trailers” in all city zones. The amendment process could take months.
Some Burnsiders may get city services as early as Thanksgiving of next year. Consulting engineer Eldon Cornstock made that “extremely tentative” prediction Tuesday night, shortly after the Red Wing City Council ordered him to proceed with the final plans and specifications for the Burnside system’s interceptor lines and a link between the Burnside and Red Wing systems.
100 years
County workers of the Republican Women’s League gathered at the St James parlors Saturday afternoon and held a meeting of much interest and of vital importance to them in their great work. Well known and able speakers were present and gave instructive talks. Preceding the program a bountiful three-course luncheon was served in the dining hall of the hotel.
A nearly total eclipse of the moon was viewed here Sunday evening under ideal conditions. About seven-eights of the lunar orb was obscured from sight as it passed through the shadow of the earth. The eclipse was at its height at about 6:30. When the moon came up over the eastern hills it was partly hidden and the shadow gradually spread over much of its surface within a short time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.