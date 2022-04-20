25 years – 1997
Angela Mahoney will reign as Goodhue County dairy princess following coronation ceremonies Saturday night in Kenyon. More than 225 dairy farmers and supporters turned out for the Goodhue County DHIA and Dairy Princess Banquet at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School in Kenyon.
Alongside Mahoney, Cheryl Miller and Leah Schleip were selected as attendants and will compete in June for regional dairy princess.
Last Wednesday at its regular meeting, the Goodhue City Council gave approval for preliminary design plans to be drawn for a City Hall, museum, and welcome center for the city. The plan would provide a starting point for discussing the various components of the building. The next appropriate step would be to develop alternate cost estimates for the building based on the materials used.
50 Years – 1972
Hudson has become a popular visiting place for youngsters from Minnesota since Wisconsin lowered its age of adulthood to 18 recently. Hudson residents are starting to express concern about the situation.
The measure opened the doors of all taverns to anyone 18 or older, while the Minnesota drinking age is still 21. Young persons previously could drink beer in Wisconsin at the age of 18 at beer-only bars. Problems of law enforcement and crowd control for the city’s eight-man police force are being caused-especially on weekends when youthful drinkers jam into Hudson.
The ballots are counted and it’s Academy Award night but a labor dispute could black out television coverage of tonight’s 44th annual Oscar presentations. Five hundred members of a stagehand’s union voted to strike the television networks including NBC which is showing the Academy Awards, but the union members were waiting for the final authorization today from their national headquarters.
100 Years – 1922
The rain, snow and sleet storm which swept Red Wing and the vicinity Monday and early Tuesday put a temporary halt on Easter shopping and prevented hundreds of rural folks from coming to the city to attend the United Sales event and style revue promoted by the Red Wing Advertising Club. Stormy weather may block the rural highways and make them impassable for auto traffic, but it cannot stop the avalanche of bargains offered for the remainder of the week by Red Wing merchants.
Two cases of smallpox have developed in Red Wing, according to health officer N. L. Werner. Jos. Holiday of the First Security Bank is confined to his home suffering from the disease, and Fred Schilling was taken to the detention hospital in South Red Wing this afternoon for treatment. The attacks in both instances are mild, according to the health officer. Every precaution as regards quarantine will be taken to guard against the spread of the disease.
