1997 – 25 years
Drug charges were filed Tuesday and Wednesday against three individuals following an investigation that began in October 1995 and included searches of several Cannon Fall locations last June.Three individuals face several first, second-, and third-degree charges. The investigation included the use of court-authorized wiretaps of Peeler’s, The Yellow Bird, and two local residences. According to the complaint, the facts obtained during the investigation demonstrate a pattern of drug distribution activities in the Cannon Falls area.
Entries are pouring in for the 14th annual Cannon Valley Classic sled dog races. With plenty of snow on the ground early this year, local race organizer Pat Jones is enjoying the opportunity to plan the event without worrying whether there will be enough snow. She will race in the six-dog pro class. Entries are arriving daily, but Jones expects many more registrations to arrive this week. She noted that sled dog racing is now becoming popular throughout Europe. Two mushers from Switzerland and one team from Australia have already registered for the local race.
50 Years – 1971
State Highway Department officials will be Red Wing next Wednesday and in Lake City next Thursday to get local reactions to preliminary route studies for reconstruction of Highway 61 between Red Wing and Lake City. The meetings will be for informational purposes and will not be formal hearings. The officials will explain the status of the planning studies and answer questions on the project. Several routes between Lake City and Red Wing are being studied.
A petition opposing Paul Lawrence’s plans for a 184-unit apartment complex on Highway 61 just west of the Burnside cemetery will be presented to the Red Wing City Council next Tuesday. The petition contends that the development will detract from the “beauty and serenity” of the Burnside Cemetery and will lower the property value of the area. The petition bearing the signatures of about 30 Burnside property owners, was presented to Red Wing City officials Tuesday.
100 Years – 1922
Red Wing is to have one of the novel displays at the Chicago exhibit of the Glass, Pottery, Lamps and House Furnishings Association. It will bring buyers from every state in the union to the big Chicago gathering at the Morrison hotel.
Two of the largest jugs that ever have been made are now being manufactured in the plant of the Red Wing Union Stoneware company. These jugs are of 50-gallon capacity and are to be accurate in every respect to the regular shoulder shaped jug. One of the sensations of the exhibit will be a demonstration of the fact that while prohibition put the breweries, distilleries, and saloons out of business, more whisky, wine, and beer glasses have been made and sold since the United States became a Sahara than during the heyday of the saloon.
A new addition to the St. John’s Hospital Home for Nurses to cost from $10,000 to $15,000 will be erected this year if the recommendations of the visiting board of the hospital association are favorably acted upon and at the annual meeting Wednesday, there was every indication that the necessary funds would be easily raised.
The visiting board met Wednesday inspected the institution and commended the board of trustees on the efficient manner in which affairs of the hospital were conducted.
