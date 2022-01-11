25 Years
After experiencing problems with both snow and rain, city crews expect to have the ice rinks flooded and ready for skating this week. The rinks will be open for skating any time, but the city is having trouble finding someone to staff the warming house. In the past, the Youth Hockey Association has provided that service, but they announced last fall that they were not interested this year. If no one agrees to take on the warming house, the rinks will be maintained, and the parking lot plowed but the warming house will not be open.
A proposal to replace or update all residential and commercial water meters in the city of Cannon Falls over a three year period was approved by the city council on Thursday night. The proposal recommended by the public works committee seeks to remedy an estimated 30% loss of water versus billing revenue discovered last year.
50 Years
A Maiden Rock man has collected nearly 50 backers for a petition to put a temporary restraining order on the new state law banning studded tires in Minnesota. The petition contends that studded tires are a proven safety factor. “We also feel,” the petition concludes, “If the salt on the concrete is kept to a bare minimum, the surface would not deteriorate as fast, and the studs would not cause as much damage as they are being accused of.”
It isn’t as contagious as Dutch Elm disease, but city officials are now plagued with “get rid of the Christmas tree” woes. Public works employees and some green thumb project members were busy today picking up worn out Christmas trees for disposal. The workers will be around later in the week, too. Persons with trees for disposal must place the trees on public property, between the sidewalk and the street near their residence.
100 years
William Howard Taft, former president of the United States, who is a member of the board of trustees of the Near East Relief association, has sent a message of gratitude to Goodhue County through the state headquarters of the organization. Goodhue County is the first county in Minnesota to give even more than it was asked to give to save the lives of famine sufferers in Armenia and southern Russia.
Despite the fact that this year has been one of little building activity throughout the country because of unsettled conditions, a review made by the Republican indicates that over half a million dollars were expended in Red Wing during 1921 on improvements. These include new homes and buildings, remodeling and repairs, and street improvements. Contractors are optimistic as to the future and see a big revival of building during the coming year.
