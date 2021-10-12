25 Years Ago
The Goodhue County 4-H Ambassadors are hosting a county-wide project fair at the 4-H building in Zumbrota Saturday for National 4-H Week. In Goodhue County there are 24 clubs with nearly 850 members including boys and girls from kindergarten through age 19. The groups are excited to share their projects which include photography, creative arts, livestock, foods and leadership development.
Viking researchers have long anticipated evidence of early Vikings or northern Europeans in the Rochester-Red Wing area, but only now is this confirmed. A site located in Sec. 10, Belle Creek Twp. was visited and verified as an authentic Viking site in late August. At the site a boulder with a hole bored in it was discovered. There is a similar boulder at the Runestone Museum at Alexandria. The boulder is located just above an ancient shoreline.
50 Years Ago
Local labor leaders have affirmed their support for the planned Red Wing Area Vocational-Technical school. Members of the Red Wing AFL-CIO told vo-tech director Ed Dunn that the facility is “sorely needed” here, even though the site chosen by the school board has come under recent fire. Dunn appeared before 12 local labor leaders to show slides and explain the purpose of the proposed school.
Red Wing Central High School’s marching band will be featured tonight as WCCO Radio’s “Prep Parade Band of the Week.” Red Wing’s cheerleaders also will be featured performing some of the traditional school yells during the program.
Archer Daniel Midland Co. (ADM) apparently is planning some major expansions for its linseed oil plant on Red Wing’s waterfront. ADM, which recently bought the plant from PPG Industries, has planned to discuss improved facilities for barge loading across the tracks from the plant. According to employees at the plant, several new pieces of machinery have already been installed and others are being brought in.
100 Years Ago
The Red Wing Oil company, Albert Mohn and F. W. Reichert, owners, announced today that they had acquired the business property at the corner of Plum and Fourth streets, just opposite Becker’s Bakery, and within the very near future will start work on the construction of a modern, up-to-the minute oil filling and service station for the distribution of their products. The property was purchased some time ago from August J. Becker.
According to residents living near Sewer Pipe factory B on West Main Street, a party prowling about the neighborhood in Ku Klux Klan attire frightening women and children was stoned and driven to a hasty retreat by boys living in the vicinity late Sunday evening. Complaints have been made recently of a man prowling about in various neighborhoods in West Red Wing.
The first game of the season for the Red Wing High school football eleven will be played at the Jefferson grounds in this city on Saturday afternoon. The strength of the Red Wing aggregations is an unknown quantity this season and followers of the game will be able to get a line on the team at Saturday’s clash. Coach Anderson is optimistic over the prospects and expects to turn out a winning eleven. The boys are working hard and enthusiastically, and have made splendid progress during the past week.
