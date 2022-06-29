25 Years – 1997
It spent three years… almost to the day, drifting in Mille Lacs Lake before Matt Gravel found it after it washed up on shore in Wahkon. Matt, 11, often goes beach combing along the shore in front of his grandmother’s home. It’s usually junk that washes up on shore but this particular day he found a long-lost wallet. It took several days to dry out the papers, but they were able to determine the owner was Joseph Burr of Cannon Falls. Matt and his grandmother reached out to Burr and much to their surprise, Burr showed up at her door, letter in hand. Burr told them that he was fishing in June 1994 when the wind came up, as he tried to regain balance, the wallet fell into the lake. The waves were too rough to retrieve it. With the winds from the north on this lake, lots of things roll in but this is the first wallet. How is that for a miracle?
The Goodhue County Board voted unanimously on July 1 to turn the county water plan, wetland conservation act program, and the ag best management practices loan program over to the soil and water conservation district. The programs were run by the solid waste administrator’s office.
50 years – 1972
More than 170 units are expected to participate in Lake City’s Centennial Parade Sunday afternoon. The parade, which will be televised live on KSTP-TV will begin at Roschen Park and follow Lakeshore Drive for 1.8 miles to Park Street. At 1:30 p.m., the parade will follow the dedication of a plaque set in stone at the government pier commemorating Ralph Samuelson’s invention of water-skiing. Samuelson and Rep. Al Quie are expected to be present for the plaque’s dedication and festivities.
Twelve Holstein cattle were killed Wednesday near Belvidere when lightning struck a fence connected to the tree under which they were standing. Fifteen other cattle standing under the tree were unhurt. Duane Stemmann, rural Red Wing, who owns the cattle was only 50 feet from the tree when the bolt struck. Stemmann had driven into the pasture to close a gate so the cattle would not run into the woods for shelter. He was sitting in his pickup when the lightning struck, “The whole tree was a ball of fire.” The electrical charge was probably carried to the tree by a fence.
100 Years – 1922
Notwithstanding the efforts of the federal government acting through the United States railway labor board to throttle a strike of the nation’s railway shop workers, thousands of shopmen answered the call of their union leaders and laid down their tools today. By noon reflections were reported from every big road in the east, south and central west. In Red Wing, the effects of the strike order were felt to only a light extent. Two laborers at the Chicago Great Western roundhouse, “walked out,” and only one at the Chicago-Milwaukee Road.
By a vote of 8-6, the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday reported out for passage of the so-called anti-lynching bill. It was passed in the House in January. The measure is aimed at officers of the law who are lax in their duties in protecting prisoners. It provides that any officer failing in his duty to punish a member of a mob or who fails to protect prisoners in his care shall be guilty of a felony. It empowers the United States District Court to try and punish, in accordance with the laws of the state, those who participate in mob action.
