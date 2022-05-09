25 years-1997
Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School was recently awarded a TechMasters/NetWeaver grant through Southeast Service Cooperative. The school was only one of two districts in southeastern Minnesota to develop a TechMasters/NetWeaver elementary program. The grant has allowed the elementary school connectivity to the internet as well as access to email. Through the grant, the school received three new computers, a hub, router and software needed for future use.
The Old Frontenac Inn will get new life soon. The Goodhue County Board approved a change of zone and conditional use permit on May 5, which will allow for the renovation and reopening of the historic inn. The inn, located on Lake Pepin in Old Frontenac, was established as a resort hotel by Israel Garrard in 1865. It continued to be operated as an inn until 1939 when the Methodist Church bought the property, and it has been used as a retreat since. William and Linda Flies, who own the property, plan to restore it to “its 1905 charm” and to operate a country inn under the name Frontenac Inn.
50 Years -1972
J. Edgar Hoover, the embodiment of the FBI and the focus of law enforcement achievement and controversy for nearly half a century, is dead. The 77-year-old director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation died of natural causes in his home Monday night. President Nixon, upon hearing of Hoover’s death, called him a “truly remarkable man who served the country of 48 years under eight presidents with unparalleled devotion to duty and dedication.” Hoover was a virtual legend in the United States, an “untouchable” who died in office despite efforts by critics in recent years to have him retired.
Pierce, Pepin, and Buffalo County assemblymen have requested that Wisconsin Governor Patrick Lucey call a special legislative session to reconsider the 18-year-old age of majority that allows out-of-state young people to drink in Wisconsin. “I think we are asking for trouble when we send these kinds 20-30 miles away to drink.” Assemblyman Mike Early said. “My biggest concern is for those kids on the way home.” Wisconsin residents in towns boarding Minnesota and Illinois have complained of the influx of young people since the law went into effect in March.
100 years–1921
Today the investigation in Cleveland, Ohio, was turned on the mysterious deaths in the last five years of three husbands of a woman, whose name is being withheld by the police. The county prosecutor ordered the body of her last husband, an ex-soldier, exhumed for examination. “If traces of poison are found, we will have unearthed what I believe to be at least a triple murder,” prosecutors said. The woman, married six times, had collected $11,000 in insurance following the deaths of her last three husbands. Two children by her first husband died of poison said to have been taken accidentally.
A Minneapolis man is dying at General Hospital from injuries believed to have been inflicted by two men now held at the county jail. He was found in a doorway to his home with his head battered, his face gashed and his arms broken. Two men were arrested as they walked rapidly away from the place. No reason for the assault could be learned.
