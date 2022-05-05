25 years ago – 1997
Residents of flood-ravaged Red River Valley are slowly making their way to the homes of relatives in the Cannon Falls area. Former residents and college students are among those driven from their homes or college dormitories in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota. A number of people with local ties also live or attend college in the Fargo-Moorhead area, which also was flooded.
The squad car in which Dakota County Deputy Luther Klug was killed in July 1996, provided a graphic illustration to local high school students and community residents last week on the dangers of drinking and driving. The car was on display throughout the prom weekend, at both the high school and outside the Cannon SuperValu. Officer Scott Sundby said the event was a success, with a large percentage of high school students looking the vehicle over during Friday’s lunch period.
50 years ago – 1972
Odors from the tannery lagoons should be less frequent this summer than in past years, according to the project director of the new waste treatment plant. In past years, gases escaping from the tannery lagoons – settling ponds for hair, flesh and chemicals from the plant frequently drifted over Red Wing residential sections. The odor, caused by hydrogen sulfide, resembles the smell of rotten eggs. The old settling beds are presently being covered with dirt, which should decrease the odor problem. Tannery waste has been processed last summer through a new city-owned sludge treatment plant.
Two Apollo 16 astronauts separated their lunar ship, Orion, from the command ship today and prepared to descend from orbit to explore where man has never been – a mountain region of the moon. John Young and Charles Duke got a preview of what would be ahead when they passed over the landing site shortly after firing into lunar orbit Wednesday.
100 years ago – 1922
Louis Berger pleads guilty to indictment, charging violation of prohibition law. The mills of justice worked speedily in district court Tuesday morning, and a batch of criminal indictments was disposed of in quick order. Louis Berger, a local saloonkeeper, was indicted for selling liquor in violation of the prohibition law, entered a plea of guilty to the charge, and was sentenced to serve 30 days in the county jail and to pay a fine of $250.
The observance of Easter in Red Wing was marked by the largest outpouring of worshippers in local churches in many years. All houses of worship were largely attended during the day, from the early sunrise services, held in a number of churches, to the evening services. The Easter lily and other flowers were used extensively in the decoration of the churches.
